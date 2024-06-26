Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Altus Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 21.2% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.73. 1,854,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

