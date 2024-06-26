Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $268.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,079. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

