Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Increased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $26,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 2,302,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,581,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 793,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,620,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 354,491 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,605. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $113.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.