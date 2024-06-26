Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 0.1%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.01. 4,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $572.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.