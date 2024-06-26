Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.05. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

