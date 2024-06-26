Volex plc (LON:VLX) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.80

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VLX traded down GBX 29 ($0.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 313.87. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 264.50 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 365 ($4.63). The company has a market capitalization of £590.27 million, a PE ratio of 2,093.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.07) price objective on shares of Volex in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

