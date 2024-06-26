Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 142 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $3,886,000. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $176.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,772. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $173.22.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

