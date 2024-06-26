Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 605 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 339,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,083. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

