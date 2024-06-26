Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 175 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,403.88.

Shares of TDG traded down $20.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,300.09. 22,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,570. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,299.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,180.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,776,710.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

