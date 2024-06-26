Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 1,825,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.