Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 1,825,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.