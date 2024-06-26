WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Insider Buys A$19,826.25 in Stock

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,550 shares of WAM Leaders stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,826.25 ($13,217.50).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 15,302 shares of WAM Leaders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of A$19,586.56 ($13,057.71).
On Friday, May 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson 19,612 shares of WAM Leaders stock.
WAM Leaders Stock Performance
WAM Leaders Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from WAM Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 19th. WAM Leaders’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About WAM Leaders
WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
