Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $72.80 Average PT from Analysts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

HCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

HCC opened at $61.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

