Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

