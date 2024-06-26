WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Up 6.1%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.56 and last traded at C$4.51. Approximately 1,565,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 902,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.13.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Further Reading

