Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.15.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

