Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.