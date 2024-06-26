West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 10.1%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 134,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 27,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
West African Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
West African Resources Company Profile
West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West African Resources
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.