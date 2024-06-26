West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9,168.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,642,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,385. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

