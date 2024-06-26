West Paces Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,947. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.17. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

