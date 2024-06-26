West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.10. 3,300,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

