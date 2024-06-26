West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

