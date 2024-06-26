West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $442,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,687,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

