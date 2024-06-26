West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 254,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,248. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

