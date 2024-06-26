Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 67860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.71.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market cap of C$142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.