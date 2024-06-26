Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. 274,396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 782,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
