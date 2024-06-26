Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Up to $87.03

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.03, but opened at $103.31. Whirlpool shares last traded at $98.46, with a volume of 4,540,441 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.42%.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 253.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.