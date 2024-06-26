Whitecap Resources Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.94. 702,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.77. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$787.00 million. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.0901468 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.69 per share, with a total value of C$106,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,482.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,970 shares of company stock worth $393,582. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.56.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

