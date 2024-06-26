Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.11. 3,195,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,183. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

