Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $962,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.08. The firm has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

