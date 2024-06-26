Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3,161,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,798,884. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

