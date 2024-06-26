WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $64.97. Approximately 47,681 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 38,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLS. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 46,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $13,477,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.