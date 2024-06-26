Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $7.51 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

