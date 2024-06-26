Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Kevin W. Mullins Sells 12,730 Shares

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) Director Kevin W. Mullins sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $26,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WRAP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 186,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,319. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 351.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 215,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 167,547 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

