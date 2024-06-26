X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.