X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
