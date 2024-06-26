Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,446 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.61% of Xerox worth $13,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Trading Up 0.5 %

XRX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. 2,418,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,947. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xerox

Xerox Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.