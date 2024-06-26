Zacks Research Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cummins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.42. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.39 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CMI opened at $283.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.21. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

