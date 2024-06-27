1,150 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $130.91 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

