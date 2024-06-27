12,107 Shares in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Bought by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 37,490 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYMU stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 35,756 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0828 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.