1,650 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 300,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,405,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

