1,702 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.94. 1,533,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,779. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.07. The firm has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

