180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.9 %

WY traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 3,770,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.