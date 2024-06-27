180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 242 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AerCap by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,082 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AerCap by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.90. 961,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,645. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.74. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

