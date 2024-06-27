180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,242,331.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 8,636,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,111. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.98. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

