180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 5,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,716. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.