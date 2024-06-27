180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,053,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380,912 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 150,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,378,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,193. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.55.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

