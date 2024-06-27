180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $634,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,026. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

