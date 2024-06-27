180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,185,000 after buying an additional 582,123 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $205.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.