180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 480,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.34. 3,309,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,438. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.