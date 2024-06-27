180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 762 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,225,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,789. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

