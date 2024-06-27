230 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Up 1.2 %

ASML stock traded up $11.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,028.51. 278,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,208. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $956.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $902.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

